Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, ICF

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 18.8% and shares of Momo, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, off about 0.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Welltower, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of Ventas, lower by about 3.5% on the day.

