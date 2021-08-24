Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, IBB

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bilibili (BILI), up about 9.9% and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), off about 1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Theravance Biopharma (TBPH), lower by about 31.2%, and shares of Novavax (NVAX), lower by about 6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.