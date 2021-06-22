Tuesday's ETF Movers: COPX, MLPA

In trading on Tuesday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Mining, up about 3.5% and shares of First Quantum Minerals, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Genesis Energy, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 1.9% on the day.

