In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Genius Sports Limited, up about 10.4% and shares of Coinbase Global, up about 8.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 2.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Arbor Realty Trust, lower by about 7.9%, and shares of Annaly Capital Management, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, REM

