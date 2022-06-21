In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coinbase Global, up about 15.4% and shares of Tesla, up about 10.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, up about 0.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Agnc Investment, lower by about 1.7%, and shares of Old National Bancorp, lower by about 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, FPE

