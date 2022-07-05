Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKK, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Beam Therapeutics, up about 10.2% and shares of Fate Therapeutics, up about 10% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 8.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 13%, and shares of RES, lower by about 11.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Most Popular