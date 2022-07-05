In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Beam Therapeutics, up about 10.2% and shares of Fate Therapeutics, up about 10% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 8.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 13%, and shares of RES, lower by about 11.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKK, OIH

