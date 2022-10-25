In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of 2U, up about 15.9% and shares of Invitae, up about 11.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 0.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Denbury, lower by about 2.8%, and shares of Valero Energy, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKK, IEO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.