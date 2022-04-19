In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, up about 8.8% and shares of Roku, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of EQT, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Comstock Resources, lower by about 6.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKK, IEO

