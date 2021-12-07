Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, FPE

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Intellia Therapeutics, up about 18.1% and shares of Fate Therapeutics, up about 15.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, up about 0.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of United States Cellular, lower by about 0.5%.

