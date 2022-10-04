Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, PSK

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Shopify, up about 13.4% and shares of Block, up about 12.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, up about 0.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, lower by about 0.9%, and shares of Brookfield BRP Holdings, lower by about 0.7% on the day.

