Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Farfetch Limited, up about 13.5% and shares of Stoneco , up about 11% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 2.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Sabina Gold and Silver, lower by about 12.3%, and shares of Alexco, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

