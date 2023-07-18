Tuesday Soy Futures Extending the Rally

Front month soybeans are trading with 9 to 15 cent gains through midday. The meal market is also $6.70 to $8.70 higher so far. The midday soy oil futures are trading with 57 to 75 point losses as the complexes weak leg.

The Crop Progress report indicated 56% of the soybean acreage was blooming and 20% setting pods, 5% points and 3% points above their respective 5-year averages. Crop ratings were up 4% to 55% good/excellent, which along with the other categories brought the Brugler500 index 7 points higher to 346.

The monthly NOPA report showed 165.02 mbu of soybeans crushed by members during June. That was 7.25% below last month (one less day) and up 0.21% from last year but shy of 2020’s record. Member soy oil stocks at 1.69 billion lbs, were well below trade expectations.

Safras and Mercado released their initial estimates for Brazil’s 2023/24 production, showing 45m HA (+2.5%) of area producing 163.2 MMT.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $14.92, up 8 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $14.87 1/1, up 5 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $14.16 3/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.91 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.