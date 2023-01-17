In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities, up about 5.5% and shares of CADIZ up about 5.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Quest Resource Holding, trading up by about 7.3% and Heritage-Crystal Clean, trading higher by about 1.7% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Waste Management Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.