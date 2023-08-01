In trading on Tuesday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Proterra, up about 20.4% and shares of Nikola up about 16.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Arista Networks Inc (ANET), trading higher by about 17.8% and Quantum, trading up by about 1.8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Computers

