Tuesday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Computers

August 01, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Proterra, up about 20.4% and shares of Nikola up about 16.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Arista Networks Inc (ANET), trading higher by about 17.8% and Quantum, trading up by about 1.8% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

