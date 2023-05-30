News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

May 30, 2023 — 03:04 pm EDT

May 30, 2023 — 03:04 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 7.92% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.27% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 10.21% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and FE make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 34.44% on a year-to-date basis. Qualcomm Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.25% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 32.60% year-to-date. Combined, QCOM and ENPH make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities -0.0%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Industrial -0.4%
Services -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Healthcare -0.7%
Materials -1.1%
Energy -2.1%

