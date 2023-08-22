Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 8.73% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.36% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 10.74% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and EIX make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 8.31% on a year-to-date basis. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.32% year-to-date, and FleetCor Technologies Inc is up 43.70% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-1.0%
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt
RYN market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HGV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.