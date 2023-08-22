Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 8.73% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.36% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 10.74% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and EIX make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 8.31% on a year-to-date basis. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.32% year-to-date, and FleetCor Technologies Inc is up 43.70% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Industrial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Materials -0.3% Energy -0.7% Financial -1.0%

