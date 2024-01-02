Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Eversource Energy, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, D and ES make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.4% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Viatris Inc, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, MRNA and VTRS make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Healthcare +1.3% Energy +1.2% Consumer Products +0.9% Financial +0.8% Materials +0.2% Services -0.1% Industrial -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.8%

