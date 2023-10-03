Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 17.82% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.89% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 17.49% year-to-date. Combined, NI and FE make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 5.08% on a year-to-date basis. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is up 17.94% year-to-date, and Danaher Corp, is down 7.14% year-to-date. Combined, STE and DHR make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Materials
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.3%
|Consumer Products
|-1.4%
|Industrial
|-1.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.9%
|Services
|-2.0%
|Financial
|-2.1%
