Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 17.82% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.89% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 17.49% year-to-date. Combined, NI and FE make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 5.08% on a year-to-date basis. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is up 17.94% year-to-date, and Danaher Corp, is down 7.14% year-to-date. Combined, STE and DHR make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Healthcare -1.2% Materials -1.2% Energy -1.3% Consumer Products -1.4% Industrial -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.9% Services -2.0% Financial -2.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.