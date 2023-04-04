Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.2%. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.51% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.01% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 9.75% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and D make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 2.84% on a year-to-date basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.75% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated is up 2.53% year-to-date. Combined, TMO and TFX make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Healthcare 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.7% Services -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Financial -1.4% Industrial -1.8% Materials -2.0% Energy -2.3%

