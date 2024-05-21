Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 15.54% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 89.49% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 144.26% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 12.41% on a year-to-date basis. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.72% year-to-date, and Citigroup Inc is up 26.91% year-to-date. Combined, GS and C make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
