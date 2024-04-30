News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

April 30, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 6.96% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.14% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 9.02% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AEP make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.36% on a year-to-date basis. Arch Capital Group Ltd, meanwhile, is up 25.69% year-to-date, and Cincinnati Financial Corp. is up 12.42% year-to-date. Combined, ACGL and CINF make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.3%
Financial-0.4%
Healthcare-0.5%
Technology & Communications-1.0%
Industrial-1.0%
Consumer Products-1.1%
Services-1.4%
Materials-1.4%
Energy-1.8%

