Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 6.96% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.14% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 9.02% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AEP make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.36% on a year-to-date basis. Arch Capital Group Ltd, meanwhile, is up 25.69% year-to-date, and Cincinnati Financial Corp. is up 12.42% year-to-date. Combined, ACGL and CINF make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
|Industrial
|-1.0%
|Consumer Products
|-1.1%
|Services
|-1.4%
|Materials
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-1.8%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
FHB Earnings History
Funds Holding BSBR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.