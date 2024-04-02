Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 4.05% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.86% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 5.78% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and EXC make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 15.09% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 27.30% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 41.27% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and MPC make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.3% Energy +0.2% Consumer Products -0.9% Materials -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Financial -1.2% Services -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.4% Healthcare -1.8%

