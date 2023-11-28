News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

November 28, 2023 — 02:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 8.29% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.28% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 26.29% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and ES make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 3.98% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 126.90% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 49.92% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Financial +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Energy 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Healthcare -0.4%

