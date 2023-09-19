Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 81.0%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1961.0% and 467.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 5.69% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.11% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 6.59% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AEE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 35.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1753.5% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 2.13% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is down 10.01% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group is up 102.18% year-to-date. ADM makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +81.0% Consumer Products +35.7% Healthcare +13.0% Financial +2.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.4% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.5% Energy -1.3%

