Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 81.0%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1961.0% and 467.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 5.69% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.11% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 6.59% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AEE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 35.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1753.5% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 2.13% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is down 10.01% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group is up 102.18% year-to-date. ADM makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+81.0%
|Consumer Products
|+35.7%
|Healthcare
|+13.0%
|Financial
|+2.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-1.3%
Also see: Oversold Canadian Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASHS
PHC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.