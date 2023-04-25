Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 0.31% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.94% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 0.81% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and AWK make up approximately 10.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 1.99% on a year-to-date basis. PepsiCo Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.20% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 2.01% year-to-date. Combined, PEP and SJM make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.1% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -1.4% Healthcare -1.7% Technology & Communications -1.9% Industrial -2.0% Financial -2.2% Energy -2.3% Materials -2.4%

