In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.7%. Leading the group were shares of Shengfeng Development, up about 110.5% and shares of TFI International up about 0.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Aris Water Solutions, trading higher by about 21.2% and Gfl Environmental, trading up by about 1.6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Waste Management Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.