Tuesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Waste Management Stocks

May 09, 2023 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.7%. Leading the group were shares of Shengfeng Development, up about 110.5% and shares of TFI International up about 0.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Aris Water Solutions, trading higher by about 21.2% and Gfl Environmental, trading up by about 1.6% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFWL
TFII
ARIS
GFL

