ARCB

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

February 07, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Arcbest, up about 15.9% and shares of Universal Logistics Holdings up about 8.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 3.8% and Dorchester Minerals, trading up by about 3.4% on Tuesday.

