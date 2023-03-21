In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 19.1%. Leading the group were shares of US Xpress Enterprises, up about 298% and shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Starbox Group Holdings, trading up by about 33.2% and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading higher by about 9.3% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Advertising Stocks

