In trading on Tuesday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of VFC, up about 14% and shares of AKA Brands Holding up about 13.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Sotera Health, trading up by about 8.5% and Agilon Health, trading up by about 7.8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

