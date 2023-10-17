News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

October 17, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of VFC, up about 14% and shares of AKA Brands Holding up about 13.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Sotera Health, trading up by about 8.5% and Agilon Health, trading up by about 7.8% on Tuesday.

