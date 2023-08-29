News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

August 29, 2023 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 41.06% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 241.58% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp is up 58.34% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and ON make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.2%. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 24.09% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.98% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc is up 31.00% year-to-date. BBY makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.5%
Services +1.2%
Materials +1.2%
Healthcare +1.1%
Industrial +0.9%
Financial +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Energy +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

