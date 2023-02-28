Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 11.68% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.68% year-to-date, and Ansys Inc. is up 27.95% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and ANSS make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 5.95% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.21% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 9.35% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and FCX make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.7% Materials +0.7% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Healthcare -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.6% Energy -1.0%

