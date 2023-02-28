Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 11.68% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.68% year-to-date, and Ansys Inc. is up 27.95% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and ANSS make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 5.95% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.21% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 9.35% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and FCX make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-1.0%
Also see: KINS Historical Stock Prices
INKM Videos
BDSI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.