Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.1% and 8.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 33.79% year-to-date. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is up 65.81% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 29.07% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and MPWR make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 4.52% on a year-to-date basis. Arch Capital Group Ltd, meanwhile, is up 39.10% year-to-date, and Federal Realty Investment Trust, is down 7.58% year-to-date. ACGL makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.4% Financial +1.0% Services +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Healthcare +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Materials +0.2%

