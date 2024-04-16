Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 5.06% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 225.13% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 15.30% year-to-date. SMCI makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 1.03% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.89% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 9.57% year-to-date. Combined, LW and CHD make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-1.3%
