Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.4%. Within that group, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 2.01% year-to-date. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.32% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc. is up 2.88% year-to-date. Combined, ORLY and AZO make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 0.51% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.12% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 1.46% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ED make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Financial -0.7% Healthcare -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Industrial -1.0% Materials -1.4% Energy -2.0%

