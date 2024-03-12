Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 6.45% year-to-date. Costco Wholesale Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.26% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc is up 0.15% year-to-date. Combined, COST and BBY make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 9.00% on a year-to-date basis. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.60% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 81.66% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and NVDA make up approximately 9.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
