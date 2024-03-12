Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 6.45% year-to-date. Costco Wholesale Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.26% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc is up 0.15% year-to-date. Combined, COST and BBY make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 9.00% on a year-to-date basis. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.60% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 81.66% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and NVDA make up approximately 9.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Energy 0.0% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.3% Utilities -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 PKG Videos

 Funds Holding OOTO

 DGIT Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.