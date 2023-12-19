News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

December 19, 2023 — 02:31 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 35.57% year-to-date. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.88% year-to-date, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is down 25.56% year-to-date. CZR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 12.46% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 8.26% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 50.13% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FMC make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Healthcare +0.9%
Financial +0.9%
Energy +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%

