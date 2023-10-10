Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) and Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 19.38% year-to-date. Target Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.05% year-to-date, and Dollar Tree Inc, is down 22.07% year-to-date. Combined, TGT and DLTR make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.90% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.95% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 22.22% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and DVA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Materials +1.2% Financial +1.1% Consumer Products +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Energy +0.7%

