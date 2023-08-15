Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.6%. Within the sector, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 24.89% year-to-date. Horton Inc, meanwhile, is up 40.52% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 8.36% year-to-date. Combined, DHI and PARA make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.97% on a year-to-date basis. Amgen Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.33% year-to-date, and Eli Lilly is up 50.60% year-to-date. Combined, AMGN and LLY make up approximately 11.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.6% Healthcare -0.6% Technology & Communications -1.0% Consumer Products -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Utilities -1.5% Materials -1.7% Energy -1.8% Financial -1.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.