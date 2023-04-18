Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 13.70% year-to-date. PulteGroup Inc, meanwhile, is up 34.99% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 9.26% year-to-date. Combined, PHM and EXPE make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 0.81% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is up 13.98% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is up 1.57% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Energy -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.3% Healthcare -0.6% Utilities -0.7%

