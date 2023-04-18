Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 13.70% year-to-date. PulteGroup Inc, meanwhile, is up 34.99% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 9.26% year-to-date. Combined, PHM and EXPE make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 0.81% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is up 13.98% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is up 1.57% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
Also see: PRIM shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding EURN
FMYY Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.