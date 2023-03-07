Markets
DISH

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

March 07, 2023 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 1.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 10.80% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.76% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 7.32% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 4.41% on a year-to-date basis. LKQ Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.13% year-to-date, and Clorox Co is up 7.96% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services -0.8%
Consumer Products -1.0%
Industrial -1.1%
Technology & Communications -1.2%
Energy -1.7%
Healthcare -1.8%
Materials -1.9%
Utilities -2.0%
Financial -2.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Funds Holding CHKR
 JGW Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of GNLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DISH
BBWI
IYC
LKQ
CLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.