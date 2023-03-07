Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 1.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 10.80% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.76% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 7.32% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 4.41% on a year-to-date basis. LKQ Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.13% year-to-date, and Clorox Co is up 7.96% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2% Energy -1.7% Healthcare -1.8% Materials -1.9% Utilities -2.0% Financial -2.6%

