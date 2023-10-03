News & Insights

Markets
VCSA

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

October 03, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 22.7%. Leading the group were shares of Vacasa, up about 1897.8% and shares of Noodles up about 3.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are life & health insurance shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Vericity, trading higher by about 94.5% and Citizens, trading higher by about 1.6% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VCSA
NDLS
VERY
CIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.