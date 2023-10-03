In trading on Tuesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 22.7%. Leading the group were shares of Vacasa, up about 1897.8% and shares of Noodles up about 3.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are life & health insurance shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Vericity, trading higher by about 94.5% and Citizens, trading higher by about 1.6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

