In trading on Tuesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, up about 8.5% and shares of North European Oil Royality Trust up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Ring Energy, trading up by about 5.1% and Phx Minerals, trading up by about 5.1% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

