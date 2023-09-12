News & Insights

BPT

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

September 12, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, up about 8.5% and shares of North European Oil Royality Trust up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Ring Energy, trading up by about 5.1% and Phx Minerals, trading up by about 5.1% on Tuesday.

BPT
NRT
REI
PHX

