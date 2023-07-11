In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Redfin, up about 17% and shares of Zillow Group up about 9.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 5.1% and Best Buy , trading up by about 2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Music & Electronics Stores

