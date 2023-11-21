In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Coeur Mining, up about 8.6% and shares of Dakota Gold up about 8.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Golden Ocean Group, trading higher by about 11.8% and Genco Shipping & Trading, trading higher by about 3.6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Shipping Stocks

