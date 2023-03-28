Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Rubber & Plastics

March 28, 2023 — 03:02 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, up about 12.9% and shares of Perpetua Resources up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Loop Industries, trading higher by about 21.9% and Braskem, trading higher by about 7.2% on Tuesday.

