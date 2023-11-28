In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of AngloGold Ashanti, up about 6.3% and shares of Gold Fields up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Li-Cycle Holdings, trading higher by about 9.1% and New Pacific Metals, trading up by about 6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.