In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.1%. Leading the group were shares of IAMGold, up about 25.3% and shares of Taseko Mines up about 20.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by New Pacific Metals, trading up by about 7.9% and Century Aluminum, trading higher by about 7.8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

