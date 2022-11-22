Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores

November 22, 2022 — 01:08 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Eldorado Gold, up about 10.2% and shares of Orla Mining up about 8.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Best Buy, trading higher by about 11.8% and Conns, trading higher by about 7.5% on Tuesday.

