Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Consumer Goods

May 02, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of New Gold, up about 8.5% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer goods shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by Hour Loop Inc (HOUR), trading higher by about 121.5% and Yeti Holdings, trading up by about 1.4% on Tuesday.

