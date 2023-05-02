In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of New Gold, up about 8.5% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer goods shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by Hour Loop Inc (HOUR), trading higher by about 121.5% and Yeti Holdings, trading up by about 1.4% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Consumer Goods

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.