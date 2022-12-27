In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of I-80 Gold, up about 9.3% and shares of Coeur Mining up about 7.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Appharvest, trading higher by about 14.8% and Cresud, trading higher by about 5.5% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

